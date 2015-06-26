Wimbledon visitors warned not to use Periscope

If you were thinking about buying a ticket to see Andy Murray play at Wimbledon, and stream his performance live using Periscope, you might want to think again.

Not only has the ticket for the final match soared up to £11,363, but tournament's organisers have warned spectators not to use Periscope to stream the matches.

Wimbledon is a highly lucrative sports event, and it is obvious The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) wants to protect the investment, however it says this is simply an extension of the usual rule that mobile phones must be switched off "in and around the courts in play".

With new advances in technology, we must also rethink what good manners are and when is using a smartphone simply bad taste. For example, you wouldn’t want your Viber group to be vivid at 2 a.m. and have your smartphone buzzing every five seconds.

The same goes for Periscope and, in this particular Wimbledon case, the selfie stick, as well.

The rod was also banned, as the stick is considered a particular nuisance, and as well as being a potential weapon could interfere with spectators’ enjoyment.

But William Hanson, author of The Bluffer's Guide To Etiquette, criticized the selfie stick: "Selfie sticks are ridiculous and are probably more a health and safety issue rather than a good taste issue, although you could argue the latter as well, so I'm glad they have been banned. As to Periscope, obviously this is a huge sporting event and there is a lot of money invested in it and broadcasters do not want people broadcasting it for free. I think that's quite wise.”