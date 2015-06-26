Windows 10 shows off its dark side

If there's one thing Windows is known for, it has got to be the desktop wallpaper. Forget Cortana, forget everything – Bliss is what made Windows great.

Irony aside, Microsoft has released a video showing how it created the wallpaper for its upcoming operating system, Windows 10, and similar to Bliss, this one has the potential of becoming a timeless classic.

Going for a darker, more sinister look, Microsoft has decided to present Windows as a true window – made of light, and made to be the only light in a room full of darkness. Allegories are strong with this one.

The new Windows 10 wallpaper was created by photographer Bradley Munkowitz AKA GMUNK, in a studio in San Francisco, California.

He is well-known for his work on Oblivion and the Tron movie. Munkowitz wanted to create a glass portal with light shining through the Windows logo. In the video posted below, you can see the animated version of the wallpaper, however we will only be treated with a static variant.

Windows 10 will begin shipping to consumers on July 29. Owners of Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 will be able to upgrade to Windows 10 for free. There’s been a lot of confusion about who gets Windows 10 for free and who doesn’t, and the company itself has had a lot of trouble clearing things up.

Last week, Microsoft’s Gabe Aul tried to explain just how you can get your copy, and according to him, there are multiple versions of Windows, with different terms.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hL8BBOwupcI