Want two free Xbox One games per month? Here's how you do it

Xbox Live Gold members on the Xbox One have been granted the same freebies Xbox 360 owners starting receiving in Dec 2013: two free games per month.

The £40 per year subscription gives Xbox One owners access to online services like multiplayer and group chats. It has become a core feature in the Xbox experience, with over 60 million subscribers on Xbox 360.

The two free games for the month of June are: Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and So Many Me. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag was one of the better AC games from Ubisoft, set in the Caribbean during the time pirates were most active. So Many Me is an indie puzzle platformer with an aesthetic similar to World of Goo.

Xbox One owners that download the two games before August 16th will be able to hold on to it forever, for free, as long as they keep paying for Xbox Live Gold. It is a large caveat, one that does not apply to Xbox 360 owners who can keep the game indefinitely.

Microsoft wants to build up Xbox Live customers on the Xbox One. This is one of the best ways to achieve that goal, by offering a few free games per month.

The Xbox One doesn’t currently have that many blockbuster games available, but indie titles continue to crop up, which should give Microsoft a good library to choose. Hopefully some of the video games shown off at E3 2015 will help build up this library as well, alongside Xbox 360 games available through the new cross compatibility features on Xbox 360.