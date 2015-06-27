Wearables, wearables, wearables. Along with words like 'cloud security' and 'internet of things' that's all I seem to hear about at the moment.

Not that I'm complaining, I love wearables and I am definitely not the only one who does. Wearable devices in the form of smartwatches and fitness trackers have taken the world by storm, with 10 million devices sold in 2014.

There are wearables in the market now that can change your mood, track your sleeping habits and bring an end to jet lag and that's just in the consumer side; wearables are also being deployed in the enterprise with a host of use cases available.

This industry boom - which is only just beginning - brings with it a wide variety of job roles, some of which are yet to be created, such as IoT trainers, technology implementation managers and IoT-specific engineers.

To shed some light on the new job roles that will become available, Adecco has created an infographic of7 wearable technology roles that will change the world, which can be found below.



7 wearable technology roles that will change the world by the team at Adecco USA.