AppleCare+ gives you a better deal for new devices

For anyone concerned about their new Apple device, AppleCare+ protection can sound appealing - even if it might seem expensive in some instances. Yesterday, Apple updated the terms of AppleCare+ for iPhone, iPad, iPod and Apple Watch giving a better deal for people worried about their batteries.

Previously, the extended warranty only covered batteries that would hold 50 per cent charge or less. Now this has been updated so that you can request a free replacement within the coverage period if your device's battery is only able to hold 80 per cent of full charge. The new terms do not apply to everyone - it all depends on when you bought your Apple device.

If you bought your iPhone, iPad, iPod or Apple Watch before April 10 2015, you're stuck with the old terms. The only way you're going to get a free battery from apple is if it deteriorates to the point that it is only holding half of its charge. If you bought your device after 9 April 2015, you're in luck - the new 80 per cent rule applies to you.

The updated terms read: "If during the Plan Term, you submit a valid claim by notifying Apple that (i) a defect in materials and workmanship has arisen in the Covered Equipment, or (ii) the capacity of the Covered Equipment’s battery to hold an electrical charge is less than eighty per cent (80%) of its original specifications, Apple will either (a) repair the defect at no charge, using new parts or parts that are equivalent to new in performance and reliability, or (b) exchange the Covered Equipment, with a replacement product that is new or equivalent to new in performance and reliability.

"All replacement products provided under this Plan will at a minimum be functionally equivalent to the original product. If Apple exchanges the Covered Equipment, the original product becomes Apple’s property and the replacement product is your property, with coverage for the remaining period of the Plan."

Does this make you more inclined to shell out for extra protection, or are you happy to run the risk?