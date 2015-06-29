Apple Music will be available tomorrow at 4PM, Beats 1 launches an hour later

Apple Music is coming to the UK with the iOS 8.1.4 patch, expected to be released tomorrow (June 30th) at 4PM GMT time. Apple’s radio station, Beats 1, will be live one hour later at 5PM GMT with Zane Lowe’s first set.

The music streaming service comes with a three month free trial, which will activate as soon as the user signs up for the service. That means for users that want to finish out a free trial of Tidal or Spotify, they can still have three months free service.

After the three months, Apple Music will cost £9.99 in the UK and the price seems to be the same across the world, $9.99 in the US and €9.99 in Europe. No word on the price in China or other South-East Asian countries, where streaming is a big deal.

Apple Music should have a huge range of artists unavailable on Spotify or Tidal, including artists contracted to The Beggars Group and Taylor Swift’s 1989 album. We would expect Tidal co-owners will also be on the service, despite the supposed “exclusivity” deal.

On the radio side, Zane Lowe will kick off the show with a pre-recorded interview with Eminem, with other guest appearances from Cara Delevingne and Dr. Dre. Lots of Dr. Dre influence coming into Beats 1, considering he was a co-owner of Beats Music, the platform used to build Apple Music.

No word on how Connect will work and whether users will be able to upload random videos and songs, alongside artists and bands uploading behind the scenes footage. After the WWDC event, Apple has spoken little about Connect, the music social network.

Apple has not forgotten about its other music platforms, with head of services Eddy Cue revealing iTunes Match will also receive an update from a 25,000 to 100,000 song limit.