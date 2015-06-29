Chromecast support comes to OneDrive on Android

Since its debut Chromecast has continued to gain wider support, with new services being added regularly. Now Microsoft, which has a history of supporting Android with apps and updates, is getting in a bit deeper.

The company has added support for Chromecast in it's latest update. Version 3.2 of the app allows customers to "cast" photos and videos right from their phone or tablet and display them on the big screen.

Microsoft's description of the app reads "OneDrive is the one place for everything in your work and personal life. It gives you free online storage for all your personal files so you can get to them from your Android device, computer (PC or Mac), and any other devices you use.

"With OneDrive for Business, you also get storage for your work files so you can share and collaborate on them with other people at your work or school. The OneDrive app for Android lets you easily work with your personal and work files when you’re on the go".

The app is free, and of course, OneDrive can be used for free, plus there are options for paid plans with more storage, though also ways to get that space without forking over the cash.

If you already have the cloud storage service installed then you should receive the update. If not, head over to Google Play to grab it.