Daily deal: Save £260 on a Kindle Fire HDX 8.9-inch tablet

Good morning everyone, happy Monday to you all. I hope you all got swept up with Women's World Cup fever over the weekend with England beating Canada to reach the semi-finals, where a clash with Japan awaits.

Today's daily deal featuers a Kindle Fire HDX 8.9-inch tablet, which can be yours for just £139.65, saving you a whopping £259.35 (65 per cent).

At 374 grams (384 grams for 4G version), Kindle Fire HDX 8.9-inch is 34 per cent lighter than the previous generation and features an all-new design with a smaller bezel, cleaner lines, and optimised button and charger port placements.

The 8.9-inch HDX touchscreen display, with 2560x1600 resolution at 339 ppi, is the best of any Kindle Fire tablet, providing an incredible multimedia experience.

Furthermore, the 2.2 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor provides 3x more processing power than the previous generation Kindle Fire HD and, combined with 2 GB of RAM, provides faster app launching times, quicker website loading times, smoother multi-tasking and better overall performance.

It also boasts an 8-megapixel rear camera and up to 18 hours of battery life when only reading.

To get this Kindle Fire HDX deal for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.