Dashlane brings team password management to iPhone, iPad

A team password management tool has just been released for the iPhone and iPad device, and according to the creators, Dashlane, it is the only password manager with password sharing on iPhone and iPad.

The integration of Dashlane’s team password sharing on iPhone and iPad with the current desktop functionality enables users to manage their shared credentials anytime, anyplace.

The company also released Emergency contact for iPhones and iPads, as well.

It enables you to grant limited or unlimited access to a trusted friend, family member, co-worker, or advisor in case of an emergency. With the feature now available on every device, including Mac, PC, and Android phones and tablets, there are no restrictions on accessing important information any moment it is needed.

Dashlane secures user data via encrypted private key. Emergency contacts can’t change your Dashlane data, and Dashlane users can revoke access at any time.

“In my Huffington Post op-ed I stated that our logins are the keys to valuable economic, legal, and sentimental data. Dashlane’s Emergency feature makes the process of securing this information as part of your digital legacy simple and convenient. The ability to now do so on iPhone and iPad adds an even greater universal capability to the feature,” said Emmanuel Schalit, Dashlane CEO.

“As mobile devices become the primary device for more and more people, it was critical to ensure that our users can access all of Dashlane’s features wherever they are, and on whatever device they have with them. I congratulate our development team for their groundbreaking work and look forward to sharing even more great features on iPhone in the very near future.”