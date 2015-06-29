Facebook Adopts Snapchat-style Photo Editing In Its iOS app

The 2013, Facebook’s failure to acquire Snapchat for $3 billion went across the world like a forest fire. Since then, it seems that the social networking giant has adopted some of the best features of Snapchat and has simply started including them in their apps.

The Facebook Slingshot app is one example of the social networking giant’s attempt to imitate Snapchat. The app lets users send colourful drawings and text to friends similar to Snapchat.

Other features such as filters, text, and stickers are now added to the list. This was first included in the Stickered app released in December 2014, but now they have introduced it to the mobile apps’ upload service this year.

This new update gives the users a lot more options, such as obtaining stickers from the Facebook sticker store, applying different filters, writing messages on the images before sending them to friends and family, etc.

A Facebook spokesperson recently said that all these new features are introduced as “a new place to house photo-editing tools.” All these tools can be accessed by pressing the icon in the lower left-hand corner of your chosen photo.

As of now, these features are only available to most iPhone users , but as with most things, Android users will have to wait a little while before they receive them.