iOS 8.4: What's new and how to get it on your iPhone

We're only hours away from Apple releasing its newest version of the mobile operating system, and it's time to recap what the new features are and how you can get your hands on the fresh OS.

The iOS 8.4, whose beta was introduced basically at the same time with the iOS 8.3, is scheduled to be released at 8AM PST, or 4PM in the UK.

It’s bringing a couple of new features, as well as upgrades to certain existing ones. The biggest feature we’ll see is of course the Apple Music, its music streaming service, which kicks off June 30. A lot has already been said about Apple Music including the fact that indie labels have signed up, following the open letter by Taylor Swift.

Certain apps are seeing their final days, including both Passbook and Newsstand. Passbook was Apple’s initial take on the digital walled idea, and it will be replaced with Wallet, come iOS 9. Similar fate is to happen to Newsstand, which will be replaced by News. With 8.4, both apps are getting minor updates.

The Notes app is getting a new function, as well as maps and search, both expected to be faster and more reliable.

How to get it

If you’re not sure how to upgrade your Apple device to the latest version of the operating system, there are only a couple of steps you need to take.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update to activate the download.

It’s being said that the iOS 8.4 will go live two hours earlier than Apple’s usual release window.