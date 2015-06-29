How to recall your sent Gmail emails

The ability to undo the sending of an email stood right next to being able to read people’s minds and being able to stop time. Those were the superpowers everyone wanted to have, but seemed impossible to achieve.

However, Google has once again proven to be a miracle worker and has given its Gmail users the ability to undo the sending of emails. If this doesn’t kill every other email provider ever, I honestly don’t know what will.

The feature was in beta phase and was being tested for six years, before finally making its way to every Gmail user last week. Without questioning what the hell a feature like this was doing six years in the beta, it is finally here and I’m going to teach you how to enable it.

Open Gmail in your browser,

Click the gear icon in the top-right corner and select Settings.

On the General Tab, find the Undo Send option and check to box to enable it

You can choose the length of time you’d like to have the ability to recall the sent email

Press Save Changes

Even though it seems like a highly advanced feature, it’s actually quite simple. What it does is it simply places a delay on your send button, holding on to the email for just a tad bit longer before sending it away.

If you mistakenly pressed the Send button, you’ll see this box at the top of the Gmail page after each email you send.

Simply click the “Undo” link and your email will pop back up on the screen so you can make any necessary changes before sending it again.