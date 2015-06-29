How to watch all the action from Wimbledon 2015 online

It's that time of year when strawberries become even more popular, and kids all across the country are suddenly out with their tennis rackets attempting to emulate Andy Murray – yes, Wimbledon is here.

And as ever, the BBC is providing plentiful coverage, on both BBC1 and BBC2 as we write, running through the rest of the day. But of course, you don't have to be near a TV set to enjoy Wimbledon, as you can watch online on your laptop, tablet or mobile device of preference.

Again, look to the Beeb for your coverage online. Check out the BBC sport web page for live streams of various matches (there’s also loads of news and features here, as well as live scores for at a glance updates on how your favourite players are doing), and of course you can also head over to iPlayer. The Beeb also provides dedicated apps for both of those services, if you'd prefer a native experience to being in the web browser.

We certainly recommend checking out the Sport app if you're really keen on following all the tennis action. It offers 15 streams of live coverage running for 11 hours per day (like the website), and also extra goodies like live coverage of the draws, and exclusive columns from top players including Andy Murray.

As well as the live coverage, on-demand highlights are also available if you happen to miss a match and want to see the best bits.

Grab the BBC Sport iOS app here, and the Android version here.