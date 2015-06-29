Need more smartphone storage? This handset has more than 400GB

Although you might not know the name, the Saygus V SQUARED smartphone could be about to shakeup the industry.

The company behind the device claims that consumers should no longer have to put up with outdated technology and is promising 464GB of storage.

The device boast 64GB of internal storage space, alongside the option of adding two extra SD cards, each storing 200GB. When you consider that most modern handsets have base storage of 16GB and the option of just one additional SD card, the Saygus V SQUARED stands out from the crowd.

The handset comes with a 21-megapixel rear-facing camera and 13-megapixel front-facing lens and enables users to record in 4K ultra high-definition. The device is also waterproof, lets users stream content to their TVs wirelessly and promises top quality audio from Harmon/Kardon.

Chad Sayers, the founder of Saygus and conceptual creator of the V SQUARED, decided to enter the smartphone business are finding the range of handsets on offer disappointing.

“Over the past few years we have been working hard at Saygus to bring together world class partnerships and the absolute best technology,” he said. “The result is the V SQUARED, the smartphone designed with no compromises. We have complete devices that have just been built by leading industry designers and manufacturers.”

Saygus has already exceeded its $1 million funding goal on crowdfunding site Indiegogo with 17 days of the campaign still to go. The earlybird handset is currently sold out, but has cost funders $600.

The V SQUARED is scheduled for shipping around September this year, so if you need a smartphone with nearly half a terabyte of storage, now is the time to pledge your support.