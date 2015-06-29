Multiple OnePlus 2 images leaked online

The long-awaited sequel to the OnePlus One will be launched at a major event come the end of next month, so given the reveal is now close, it's unsurprising that we've seen images of the device leaked onto the net.

Indeed, a pair of leaks have sprung spotted by NDTV, one from Weibo, the social network in China which is the source of much phone speculation, and another comes from Phone Arena.

As well as pictures, they reveal features – or at least possible features, as Phone Arena speculates that a vertical bar on the back of the handset is home to a fingerprint sensor (which are, of course, all the rage among higher end phones these days).

That leak also shows the rear having a wood finish, Motorola style, and the pics from China show the OnePlus 2 will have a metal chassis – so it seems like a more premium affair possibly with multiple finishes as an option.

Apparently the display will also offer plenty of real estate, either pitching in at 5.5in or 5.7in.

The question is, will the OnePlus sequel be able to keep to the same sort of budget price level which made the first handset popular (well that, and the exclusive invite system which helped to market the original very effectively). We shall find out next month…

