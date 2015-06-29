US firm 3D prints 'Blade' supercar that can do 0-60mph in two seconds

A San Francisco-based firm has become the first company to create a 3D printed supercar, which can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in two seconds.

The Blade, created by Divergent Microfactories, was developed using a series of chassis parts held together by carbon rods, instead of coming out as a single unit, and was put together like a Lego set.

The Blade only weighs 1,400 pounds and is made out of carbon fiber. But in addition, Divergent had said that the method also helped to reduce the weight of the chassis by as much as 90 per cent.

Despite its light weight, the supercar features a 700HP engine capable of running on both CNG and gas.

More than being just a game changer in the production of vehicles, Divergent also said that 3D printing reduces pollution, materials and capital costs associated with building automobiles and other structures.

“Society has made great strides in its awareness and adoption of cleaner and greener cars,” said Divergent Microfactories CEO Kevin Czinger. “The problem is that while these cars do now exist, the actual manufacturing of them is anything but environmentally friendly.”

Divergent intends to sell a limited number of high-performance vehicles, which it hopes will encourage others to set up microfactories to 3D print their own low-cost vehicles.

Check out the video above to learn more about how the Blade was made.