What to expect from the next iPhone

The media started reporting how Apple kicked off the production of its next smartphone. Some think the upcoming device will be an iPhone 6S, while others are pretty confident it’s going to be an iPhone 7.

Whatever the name, the new device will surely have new and interesting features, some of which are already being talked about. Other features are expected to be the same as with the current model, the iPhone 6 and the 6 Plus, including screen size (4.7-inch and 5.5-inch respectively).

Production should really kick off next month, and some of the main new features include the Force Touch and the upgraded camera.

Force Touch is the “haptic feedback” feature already implemented in the latest MacBook. Basically, it notices how hard you press the screen, and according to the force used, responds differently. Apple calls it the "most significant new sensing capability" since Multi-Touch. The technology is also featured in the Apple Watch, so it’s safe to assume the next smartphone will also have it.

The second big thing we’re expecting in the next smartphone is an upgrade to the camera. Both front and back cameras are getting amped up, and as we’ve reported earlier here, here and here, it’s not just the number of megapixels that’s getting beefed up.

Apple has recently patented technology which automatically corrects tilt and perspective distortion in photos. It is also rumoured that the new device will have a 12-megapixel camera, up from the current 8-megapixel one. It’s also said the next phone might have dual rear cameras.

Apple is likely to keep with convention and launch the new iPhone in September.