Windows 10 is getting closer and people are nervous

Microsoft's new baby, Windows 10, is due in exactly one month, and now is the time when people start becoming increasingly nervous about it.

Will it work? Will there be bugs? Will my programs work with it? Users that skipped Windows 8 will fear if they’ll find their way around the new interface.

In an analysis posted on The Register, Tim Anderson says the quality of the preview builds has not been reassuring. “Issues are partly hardware dependent, but common ones include apps not running when tiles are clicked (or tapped), or the Start menu not appearing when the Windows key is pressed or Start button clicked,” he says. “Even if only a small proportion of those upgrading next month encounter this kind of issue, the numbers are large enough for those affected to make a lot of noise.”

The majority of the issues are linked to the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) designed to have all apps work across all devices running Windows 10, based on the Metro personality from Windows 8, he says.

“While you can mostly ignore Metro in Windows 8.x if you prefer, this is not possible in Windows 10, where the Start menu and many accessories are built on the UWP.”

Microsoft executive Joe Belfiore said in April that the core OS was just about done, the shell 85 per cent done, and apps only 65 per cent done.

He also noted that preview builds were "in a rough spot" because Microsoft is still merging work from various teams. This means the OS could come together in the last moment. Or it could come together after the last moment, which could be quite unfortunate.