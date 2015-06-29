ZenCard aims for Europe after latest funding round

ZenCard, the Level39 member that turns a payment card into a loyalty and reward card, has recently raised €2 million (£1.4 million) in funding.

The Poland-based firm secured the funding in a round led by Experior Ventures and SpeedUp Group.

The startup aim to use the money for expansion within Europe, with a particular focus on the UK market.

The company is onboarding a growing number of retailers in Poland and is part of the MasterCard Start Path programme.

The mobile payments industry is gaining considerable traction at the moment, with several companies driving innovation, coupled with interest from the likes of Samsung and Apple.

