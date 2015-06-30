AC/DC finally coming to streaming services after lengthy absence

Australian-based hard rock band AC/DC has finally accepted music streaming, after a lengthy restraint. It is not the first time the band has been slow to embrace new technology, previous waiting until 2012 before joining iTunes.

AC/DC’s music will be available on Spotify, Rdio, Deezer and Apple Music. The announcement comes on the day Apple Music is set to launch, which we doubt is a coincidence.

Originally, AC/DC had problems with the iTunes model because it promotes buying singles over albums. It is a similar argument used by Taylor Swift on why music streaming is inherently bad, although Swift plans to stream her latest album 1989 on Apple Music.

The entirety of AC/DC’s collection will be available on the four music streaming services.

This lowers the list of artists not contributing to music streaming services even further, with Metallica joining in 2012, Pink Floyd added all albums with remastered editions and even Prince adding his albums to Spotify.

Tidal does present some problems with keeping music neutral to all streaming platforms, but it looks like even some of the co-owners are planning on abandoning exclusivity deals in favour of keeping their Apple Music and YouTube libraries fresh.

Apple Music launches at 4PM GMT today, with Zane Lowe’s first radio broadcast on Beats 1 kickstarting an hour later. Eminem will be the first interviewed guest on Beats 1, which Lowe pre-recorded a week ago.