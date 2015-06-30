Apple patents 'smart fistbumps' for the Watch

Apple has filed for a new patent which could allow file sharing between two Watches in a manner which is both cool and simple.

The patent was published online last week, and in the filing the motions that would initialize data transfers are described as "greeting events" in which " devices are in proximity and the users of the devices concurrently execute a greeting gesture."

Nowhere does it say it's for an Apple Watch, but it's pretty safe to assume that's the targeted device here. What if you could send a photo, or an app to somebody by fist-bumping him / her? Because that's exactly what Apple's going for with this patent.

The list of inventions includes the ability of file sharing when both parties engage in a similar gesture, such as a handshake, a mutual bow, or – you guessed it – the fistbump.

Along with these greeting events, contextual information would also be available, including the user's location and even activity data.

The devices would detect each other using Bluetooth LE or NFC, as well as internal accelerometers. The data transfer would use Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or NFC.

Apple has a bunch of patents which it never uses for anything, but some do make it into the latest devices. For example, the Force Touch feature, which detect how hard a surface was pressed, was something we thought was reserved for MacBooks and similar devices. Still, it made its way into the Watch. And such a simple, smart and cool way to share data across wearable devices would definitely be something worth trying.