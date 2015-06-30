Here's what you like and dislike about Windows 10 so far

Let the countdown begin. One month from today, 29 July, Microsoft releases Windows 10. Three weeks ago we asked what you like about the operating system. Many of you are testers, and keeping with the spirit of the "beta" in our site's name, we just had to inquire.

Microsoft hasn't made this transition easy enough, even before the code's release. For starters, there is, or was, or may still be, or may never stop being, confusion over who is eligible for the free upgrade. Microsoft kind of, sort of, clarified who gets and who doesn't - and those of you who are Windows Insiders, and remain so, can continue on the forever free track, albeit running betas.

Based on our poll posted last week, 10 per cent of you without valid licenses will stay with the Windows Insider program to keep the free software coming. More than half of you plan to stick with the testing track.

Windows 10 is "a bit understated, but neat and tidy enough", BetaNews reader Stephen Leslie says. That's actually high praise. Ten years ago, I posted here at BN an analysis explaining the merits of Apple's understated design ethic. There is much to be said for simple, or simpler, particularly when sync - as I've asserted for more than a decade - is the killer app for the connected age.

ADRz responds to Leslie, asserting that the new OS "does not do much beyond Windows 7. In fact, some parts are hilarious".

"It's not whizz bang", Leslie concedes. "It's just sort of understated, but maybe that's a good thing. It is more secure, and quicker to a degree than Windows 7. Once it's out there, and the teething is worked out, it will be a capable computing platform for today's PC Plus computer ecosystem". The discussion that follows is worth reading.

J. Smith likes "Cortana"; "Windows Modern apps"; "faster launching, faster performing, more capable modern apps". But doesn't like "no glass effect"; text "too small on my laptop"; "no improvements in Desktop since Windows 95. Actually there were regressions".

1DaveN spotlights "two things I like about Windows 10":

First of all Cortana. It's long been a pain point for me that Outlook can remind me of my 3 p.m. dentist appointment, but I don't know it's 2:30 and time to leave. Particularly with multiple reminders on the same day, they don't stand out from each other enough to get the 'now' - as in 'leave now'. Cortana, in her most rudimentary and basic form, does that. If she does more, so much the better, but that alone will be a big improvement for me.

Regular reader barely_normal also is a fan of the voice assistant. "I do like Cortana and would add it in an instant if offered for Windows 7". He expects, and based on past releases is likely right, that "there will be plenty of complaining, and whining about Microsoft not getting it right", and the "cautious will wait for a while...What will be truly interesting to see is how many are persuaded to move quickly from Windows 7. Moving away from Windows Ate is a no brainer, but moving away from something solid without any real need will show how popular Metro and 'one-size-fits-all' will truly be over time".

Case in point: "I received the notification that I can get Windows 10 for free. But I like Windows 7 and frankly didn't like developer preview of W10", says brunul, who "will wait for a while. Long while".

"I stopped looking at W10 as a beta or even TP and more like ongoing development", Mike Lukic assets. He believes, and I agree, that "new users of Windows will have much less reservations about 10 than long-time users used to some ways about tweaking-system because of half implemented changes to, let's say, Control Panel, Main, and Modern menu etc."

I wonder how many new Windows users there really are, but unquestionably see development realignment that is focused more on process - bringing ongoing improvements - as Microsoft's cloud and connected-device strategies evolve. Google gets away with delivering Chrome OS updates every six weeks or so. Why not Windows?

UglyStuff opines about the "rolling distribution approach:

It's good and it's bad. Good, because when bugs and sources of discontent are readily identified, they can be addressed in a subsequent build, leaving the users in a permanent state of hope and expectation.

"My favorite part of Windows 10 is that isn't not Windows 8", Eric Sleeper says. "Windows 10 Desktop is pretty much Windows 7 Desktop on steroids. It's more intuitive, faster - at least snappier - more functions, more features, and of course still evolving".

What does Jack Bnimble like about Windows 10? "That Windows 7 gets updates to 2020, and I won't ever have to deal with it".

There clearly is some division among readers about Windows 10. So let's ask agin: What do you like? Don't like?

Photo Credit: Ahturner/Shutterstock