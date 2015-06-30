Is this the new Moto G? Leaked images find there way online

Several images have been popping up online of the third generation of Moto G. The common features amongst all the images are the plastic design.

This was something that used to happen only with Samsung and Apple, but Motorola has now joined the internet rumours rank too.

The recent leaks suggest that unlike the Moto X that might have a wood and metal design, the 2015 Moto G will be having a plastic clad body that will be closely resembling its predecessors. At least that would ‘visually’ be the case.

Although there is no confirmation on its specifications, it is predicted that it will have a 5 inch 1280 x 720 pixel display.

Other predicted specifications include a Snapdragon 410 chip processor, which will be the heart beating at the center, 1GB of RAM, 13 megapixel primary camera, a 5 megapixel secondary camera and 8GB of storage.

We would like a better camera in the world’s most budget-friendly smartphone, but a 13 megapixel primary camera seems to be the most plausible prediction.

The second generation Moto G was introduced in September, and it is highly possible that the third generation will be introduced a year later.

We just have to wait and see what Motorola has got in store for us.

Leaked images from TechnoBuffalo