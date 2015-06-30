PIQ unveils the ultimate wearable to perfect your golf swing

French fim PIQ has today announced its most advanced multi-sport sensor platform, capable of measuring over 3,000 different data points per second through 13 different dimensions.

A global partnership with Mobitee, one of the world’s leading golf applications, means golf will be the first sport in with the platform will be fully integrated, potentially transforming the golf experience.

Cedric Mangaud, co-founder and CEO of PIQ said: "The combination of PIQ’s sensor technology with Mobitee’s golf software experience is going to inject a new dimension to the game of golf, not just for professionals, but for all golfers. Our vision is to utilise the latest wearable technology to improve the overall golf game for our customers while making it increasingly more fun at the same time."

PIQ is a lightweight, waterproof sensor which can connect to a smartphone or tablet to collect and illustrate data on various performance metrics such as velocity, height, air time, G force, amplitude, trajectory.

It includes 18 NFC Club Identification tags for each club and a clip for fastening the sensor to your golf glove, as well as a GPS rangefinder which provides instant, easy to read yardage to the front, center and back of the green, featuring over 35,000 golf courses around the world.

Check out the video above to see the new device in action.