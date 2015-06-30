Siri has caused the internet to have a meltdown

Siri has become known for providing amusing answers to certain questions and today a new one has taken the internet by storm.

When asked the question "What is zero divided by zero?", Siri responds in a witty yet comical manner, citing Cookie monster's cookies as an example.

The voice assistant tells the Apple device owner that the sum doesn't make sense and states: "Imagine that you have zero cookies and you split them evenly among zero friends. See? It doesn't make sense."

It adds: "And Cookie Monster is sad that there are no cookies, and you are sad that you have no friends."

The hilarious Cookie Monster zero by zero response even caught the attention of Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul as he tweeted the Siri Easter Egg to his 2.5 million followers earlier today and was trending on Twitter.

Another prime example of Siri's wit comes when asked to reveal when the world will end. The response: "I don't know, but I wouldn't worry about it...there are other perfectly good universes."