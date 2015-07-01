Apple's radio station Beats 1 down on the first day, multiple server issues

Apple Music is officially available for every iOS owner that is able to download the latest update, 8.1.4, which comes with the app pre-installed.

Sadly, like a lot of Apple’s products, the first day was a bit of a disaster.

The iOS update came early, allowing users to sign-up and listen to music before 4PM. This seemed to be fine, but three hours later Apple Music went offline for over 30 minutes.

To add to the misery, Zane Lowe’s opening show on Beats 1 had multiple audio issues. For a good few minutes, Lowe was speaking to the producer live on air about the problems, without realising they had been fixed.

Apple Music seems to be working as normal today, with no service errors when we signed up and listened to some of the music. More artists are flooding the Connect social network, allowing them to post videos, audio and photo to fans following the artist.

The radio side is online as well, with guest stars and the main three DJs on Beats 1. Sadly, the radio service only has two radio stations, BBC Worldwide and Beats 1 - the rest are playlists with no DJs. Hopefully, Apple will add some other stations in the near future for listeners.

The service going offline might not have been Apple’s fault, although the massive amount of traffic certainly did some damage. Apple Music is powered by Amazon Web Services, and it also reported issues throughout June 30th.