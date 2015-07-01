Apple will change your battery before it's half dead

Apple now replaces batteries whose capacity has fallen below 80 per cent, the company announced on Wednesday.

According to a report by Cnet, the company’s support service, called the AppleCare+ warranty service, used to replace batteries on devices when its capability, or the amount of energy it is able to hold, would fall below 50 per cent.

Now, Apple says, it's going to meet customers more than half way.

The AppleCare+ protection plan covers batteries in the iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The change also applies to any new purchase and retroactively to any device still under warranty, Apple said. Customers need only submit a valid claim.

This is an important change, as the batteries in Apple products are not user-replaceable. That means that if something is wrong, and the battery needs changing, that also means voiding the warranty. Often, people would do this because their batteries stop performing as well as they once did.

According to Apple, to check the capacity of your iPhone's battery, if you suspect it's draining too quickly, you should start a service request that will get the ball rolling on your replacement. Out of warranty, the battery will run you $79 (£51) (up to $199 (£127) for Macbooks).

AppleCare+ costs $49 (£32) for the Watch Sport, $59 (£38) for the iPod Touch, $69 (£45) for the standard Watch, $99 (£64) for iPhones or iPads, and between $250 (£160) and $350 (£223) for MacBooks.

As new technologies rush forward, and batteries fall further behind, changes like these are more than welcome.