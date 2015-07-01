Consumers still tempted by the humble laptop – at the right price

The personal computer isn't dead, you know, despite what some would have you believe, though it is true that analysts’ figures are still showing a slump – but a new survey has shown that a decent deal could tempt consumers into buying a new laptop.

OnePoll conducted a survey of 1000 consumers (commissioned by promotion and marketing firm Opia) in the UK and found that almost half of them – 44 per cent to be precise – could pick up a new laptop if they spied a bargain.

At the moment, folks are holding onto their machines for an average of three years or more, but the above respondents would shorten that cycle if they saw the right notebook at the right price.

36 per cent said they would be tempted by a discount on a new laptop, whereas a quarter of respondents could be lured by other deals rather than straight discounts – such as cashback. A fifth of those surveyed would go for a trade-in offer where they could use their existing machine to get money off.

As to why folks won't buy a new PC, 32 per cent said it was because they were still too expensive, and 39 per cent just felt they didn't need to upgrade as they only need their machine to perform basic tasks.

Opia sales director Steve Gales commented: “With more and more people trying to hang on to devices as long as possible, manufacturers and retailers need to be bold and find new ways to break lengthy refresh cycles.

“Despite the limitations of older hardware, many people still feel that their old laptop carries a value. To capitalise on this opportunity, retailers and manufacturers need a compelling trade up offer and an easy-to-use redemption mechanism for their promotions.”