Daily deal: Save £36 on a TP-Link M7350 4G mobile WiFi router

Wimbledon is only two days old and records are already falling, with four British men making it into the second round for the first time since 2006. OK, so it's not the most impressive record, but it still counts.

Anyway, today's daily deal features a TP-Link M7350 4G LTE-advanced mobile WiFi router, which can be yours for just £69.99, a saving of £36.00 (34 per cent).

The TP-Link M7350 is at the forefront of wireless 4G sharing. Just insert a 4G SIM card into the device to instantly establish a selectable dual band Wi-Fi hotspot.

With up to 150Mbps download and 50Mbps upload speeds, the M7350 is able to provide 4G wireless sharing to up to 15 users simultaneously on tablets, laptops, smartphones and more.

Its pocket-sized design and powerful 2,550mAh internal battery make it an ideal travel companion, boasting ten hours of 4G sharing. If the battery does run out, it can be recharged via a micro USB cable connected to a laptop or portable charger.

To get this TP-Link M7350 deal for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.