Has the electric car revolution started? Or are we on the brink of it?

It was predicted by President Barack Obama that there will be 1 million electric cars in the US by 2015. As of now, there are approximately 280,000.

The world famous, Richard Branson said this week that “no new road cars will be petrol driven within 20 years.” He says that all the combustion engines are “complicated and antiquated.”

The prediction done by the head of Renault-Nissan alliance (they sell more than half of all electric cars in the world), Carlos Ghosn, was that there will be 1.5 million electric vehicles by 2016. It then turned out that the prediction was wildly optimistic because the group just passed the 250,000 mark.

As of now, transport contributes to almost 23 per cent of the global greenhouse gas emissions. This number will be crucial in the future because it directly relates with tackling climate change. In an interview conducted by the Guardian, Ghosn told that “When we know exactly where the EU, US, China will be heading in 2030, I can tell you exactly how much electric cars will be needed.”

He further mentions the reasons why people are slow to buying electric cars. And the reasons he mentioned are simple. Ghosn says “If there is a price penalty, they just don’t buy. If there is range anxiety, they just don’t buy

Image Credit: mariordo59