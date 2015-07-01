Minecraft sells over 20 million PC copies

The extremely popular sandbox game Minecraft has now sold more than 20 million copies on PC and Mac.

According to the statistics on the official Minecraft page, at the time of writing, 20,007,577 people have bought the PC/Mac version of the game.

In the last 24 hours alone, 10,429 people bought the game. Mojang’s Owen Hill announced the big figure on Twitter, capturing the moment five sales on from the 20 million.

Seventeen hours after the screenshot was taken, another 7,572 copies were sold.

Years after the game was initially released, it still sells in five figures daily.

Back in September 2014, Minecraft was acquired by Microsoft for the sum of $2.5 billion (£1.60bn). At the moment no one knew exactly what Microsoft would do with such a game, but later it turned out the game was perfect for its HoloLens project.

The HoloLens is an augmented reality headset developed by Microsoft, and the company recently showcased how the game looks while the player is wearing the device. Gizmodo’s Sean Hollister has had a chance to try out the game with the headset, and according to him, it was “pretty awesome”.

“When Microsoft said you’d be able to make Minecraft worlds appear in your living room with its new HoloLens headset, perhaps you squealed in glee. Or perhaps you wrote it off as smoke and mirrors—not reality. Guess what? I just played it. Everything you saw on stage is real,” he said.

I’m not sure if Minecraft is still selling good because of HoloLens, or if HoloLens will sell good thanks to the popularity of Minecraft. Whatever happens, Mojang wins.