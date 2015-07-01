Online smartphone porn will see rapid growth in the next five years

A wise man once said our phones started getting bigger when we realised we could watch porn on them. If you had the slightest doubt in your mind about these wise words, then the latest research from Juniper should put it to rest.

According to that research, each “each smartphone user (who access adult content) is expected to watch an average of 348 videos this year”. That means, more than 136 billion porn videos will be watched this year alone. But don't worry, it will grow. By 2020, estimates say that number will hit 193 billion, which is a growth of almost 55 per cent.

The report, Digital Adult Content: Market Trends, Forecasts & Revenue Opportunities 2015-2020, says both net growth and usage levels will see an increase: “Net growth will be greatest in the US, with other mature markets – such as Western Europe, seeing a more modest increase”.

In developing countries, the growth will follow the increasing availability of 4G and Wi-Fi networks, as well as the growth in smartphone and tablet ownership.

“3G, 4G and Wi-Fi have changed the nature of video-based services, as they make the streaming of high quality video quicker and more readily available to users ‘on the go’,” the report says.

In contrast, revenue growth in the porn segment will be steady and nothing spectacular for the next five years. Video chat and web-cam offerings will benefit the most, while adult SMS markets will basically plummet.

It’s estimated the global porn industry is worth about $97 billion (£61.8bn) annually.