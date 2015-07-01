Pushbullet adds new native chat feature, alongside platform redesign

Pushbullet already allows users to chat on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger on a variety of platforms, but in a new update users can now chat natively on the app.

The new integration of native chat makes Pushbullet an easy to use file sharing, file moving and communications platform - all in one app.

Pushbullet has changed the interface of its app, adding three windows for ‘Friends’, ‘Following’ and ‘Me’. The friends part will be where users can chat, and no matter the platform the message, links and images will show.

On Windows, users will be able to create a specific window for one person, and even a ‘chat head’ similar to the Facebook Home UI. Android and iOS will receive similar native chat features, but Mac, Windows Phone and web browsers may take a little time.

It is Pushbullet’s biggest update since the inception of the app, adding another layer of features to an already stacked service. The company is focused on making the app easy to use, while opening up more features for users to try out, something that may become complicated as time goes on and even more features are added.

Right now, it is a much more functional option when compared to the competition, mostly consisting of Continuity from Apple. The problem with Continuity is the lack of Android or Windows support, making it hard for some users to adopt fully.

All Pushbullet owners will receive the update in the coming weeks, with other versions planned later this year. Check out the video below to see Pushbullet’s new chat functionality in action on Windows.

https://youtu.be/FJq4pJwKV1M