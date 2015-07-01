The future of communication is telepathy, says Zuckerberg

During an hour-long Q&A session, which the CEO of Facebook hosted on the social network, Mark Zuckerberg gave an interesting view on where the social media, as well as sharing information online in general, is heading.

According to Zuckerberg, we will be, at some point, capable of send messages and posts telepathically.

"One day, I believe we'll be able to send full rich thoughts to each other directly using technology. You'll just be able to think of something and your friends will immediately be able to experience it too, if you'd like. This would be the ultimate communication technology," he said.

He goes on explaining his ideas in further detail, saying how at first we were simply sharing text, but today images are the most popular form of sharing. Video is slowly breaking into the norm, and very soon it will become the main type of communication.

“After that, immersive experiences like virtual reality will become the norm. And after that, we'll have the power to share our full sensory and emotional experience with people whenever we'd like.”

"Second, people are gaining the power to communicate more frequently. We used to have to be with someone in person. Then we had these bulky computers at our desks or that we could carry around. Now we have these incredible devices in our pockets all the time, but we only use them periodically throughout the day. In the future, we'll have augmented reality and other devices that we can wear almost all the time to improve our experience and communication.

"Our lives improve as our communication tools get better in many ways. We can build richer relationships with the people we love and care about. We know about what's going on in the world and can make better decisions in our jobs and lives. We are also more informed and can make better decisions collectively as a society. This increase in the power people have to share is one of the major forces driving the world today."