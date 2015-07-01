World’s first 3D printed office building coming to Dubai

Dubai is planning to construct the world’s first 3D printed office building in an effort to reduce the cost and time taken to build new structures.

Since finding oil in the 1960s, Dubai has expanded rapidly and a more efficient method of construction could provide the city-state with a number of benefits.

3D printing has already been used in a number of industries ranging from healthcare to manufacturing. Although it hasn’t not seen much use in property construction, it has been touted as a viable method of producing affordable housing in the future.

The Dubai prototype building will be one-storey high, approximately 2,000 square feet in area and will be printed one layer at a time by a 20-foot tall 3D printer. Mohamed Al Gergawi, the UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs explained that the building would then be assembled on site over the course of a few weeks. Structural components and interior features could also be 3D printed, and the entire structure would be reinforced with other materials such as concrete and plastic.

The construction proposal is being developed in conjunction with Winsun, a Chinese organisation that claims to have built a 20-foot tall house in less than 24 hours using a 3D printer. It is believed that using a similar technique in Dubai could reduce construction time by 50 to 70 per cent and costs by 50 to 80 per cent.