Apple Music might mess with your songs

Beats 1 is not the only Apple's music service running into serious trouble on its first day of work. The Apple Music app has a few issues as well, and these can turn out to be quite serious, as they penetrate to the very core of what Apple Music was meant to be in the first place.

As The Verge’s Chris Welch explained, the core problem here is the way Apple Music matches your offline music library, to the one on the iCloud.

The iCloud Music Library is a “rebranded version of iTunes Match that comes included with Apple Music's $9.99 (£6.40) monthly fee. Flip it on, and Apple will scan your entire iTunes library and compare it with its own catalogue. The goal is to make your whole music collection available across devices via iCloud.”

This might sound like a solid plan, but it can transform into a complete disaster. For example, iTunes will mistakenly swap explicit songs for censored takes or disregard mono recordings in favour of stereo versions. Or it'll inexplicably match only certain songs from an album and upload the other tracks. It can change your album artwork and put something that’s completely off.

“Even if you've already got cover art linked to songs in your library, Apple will frequently ignore the work you've put in and just use whatever seems like the best fit from iTunes. And it's often wrong,” Welch explains.

So basically, the app might mess with your files, swap explicit songs for censored and transform mono tracks to stereo. It might also change your album artwork, might even apply DRM to every track contained in iCloud Music Library — even your own songs.