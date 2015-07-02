CAST Highlight aims to cut risk and save money for enterprises

Software analysis firm CAST has announced the launch of a new improved tool which aims to help chief information officers better assess risk across their software portfolio, and achieve better value for money from IT systems.

The cloud-based service called Highlight uses "advanced benchmarking" to determine software risk across even the most expansive IT estate, crunching through complex issues to enable CIOs to prioritise their various projects correctly.

The system is in use by in excess of a hundred enterprise customers across the globe, and the company promises a fast and in-depth analysis to clearly highlight technical risks and to enable budget prioritising and cost savings.

The latest version of Highlight now delivers better technical debt estimates than before, CAST promises, and more accurate cost and effort calculations.

Application risks are benchmarked against a library of over 650 anonymised custom enterprise apps which are sourced from around the world.

IDC analyst Melinda Ballou, program director for IDC's Application Lifecycle Management and Executive Strategies Service, commented: “As organisations engage in public-facing transformation initiatives, gaining visibility into and measuring the quality, risk and complexity of their application portfolio become more vital than ever.

"CAST Highlight helps address these issues via the cloud, which can enable quicker implementation, delivering actionable results to improve efficiency and cut costs.”

The system is priced starting at $10,000 (£6,400) for a three month subscription.