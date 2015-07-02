Cyanogen teases Chromium-based mobile browser Gello

Cyanogen is making another move to diversify its Android launcher from Google’s stock launcher, with a new mobile web browser built on Chromium, called Gello.

In a five minute teaser on Gello, Cyanogen showed most of the major advantages of using it compared to Chrome. Those included saving pages for offline reading, site privacy settings including pop-up and adverts, power saver mode, immersive mode and night mode.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCmpb4zEFBU

Cyanogen also plans to add ways to customise the experience further, building the perfect web browser for you. It is not clear how far these customisation options will go, considering it is built on Chromium.

The ROM maker is taking a few notes out of Apple’s book with edge-to-edge window swiping, similar to Safari on mobile. For the most part, it looks exactly like Chrome on mobile, similar to CyanogenMod’s ROM that looks like a carbon copy of stock Android.

The differences on both are the amount of customisation and small tweaks for users. For Gello, those tweaks require a good amount of performance, meaning this new web browser will not be available to low-end devices.

That is a big hit for Cyanogen, considering some of its biggest markets are based in South-East Asia, where smartphones are cheap and low-end. Cyanogen didn’t give exact specifications for what mobiles will be approved.

It is another move by Cyanogen to compete with Google’s services. Depending on Gello’s memory and performance, some users might consider it an upgrade to Chrome, which takes a lot of system resources on Android and desktop.