Four reasons why you should upgrade your Windows Server 2003

Windows Server 2003 has less than two weeks of support left, but still many businesses hesitate to upgrade their servers.

Support for the Microsoft software ends on July 14 2015, and even though this means future bugs and defects in the code won’t be fixed, many CIOs don’t see it as an issue. In fact, many believe not upgrading would save them money.

According to The Australian, most CIOs are “confident that the data and applications that sit on these servers can still serve the mobile-first and cloud-first world that we live in today.”

However, this can’t be further from the truth than it currently is, and The Australian has made a sweet comparison which sums the issue up pretty good: Would you step into an old but functioning lift that is no longer getting maintenance support from its manufacturer?

Here are four key reasons why businesses should start planning the migration process now:

Compliance

Without server support, businesses risk not complying with the latest regulatory standards. For example, the lack of payment card industry (PCI) compliance may result in the inability to provide credit card payment options.

Security

Just because your server was safe so far, it doesn’t mean it will stay that way. Without proper support, all newfound bugs and vulnerabilities stay, meaning your system is at risk.

Costs

There’s a common misconception that upgrading the server is a costly and lengthy affair. In a way, that is true, but compared to the problems you might face if you don’t upgrade, they’re negligible. Having a vulnerable system and supporting an outdated system can be much, much more expensive.

Competitive edge

The world of today revolves around mobile and cloud. Windows Server 2003 was built at a time when ideas like these weren’t even conceived.