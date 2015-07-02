Google's trippy project DeepDream project goes public

Have you heard of Google's project DeepDream? It's a freakish project built on the company's image recognition software. Image recognition is used to, obviously, recognise and store information it receives from millions of images stored online.

However, the DeepDream project reverses that idea. It tasks the artificial intelligence to recall the images it had stored in its virtual memory and create images of its own. Spoken in a more simple matter: the computer was tasked to “dream up” images.

And oh boy, did it dream up some weird stuff. Downright hallucinogenic, spooky images.

Now, Google has decided to make the code for the tool public, posting it on open source site Github so that anybody can download and try it out.

“We have seen a lot of interest and received some great questions, from programmers and artists alike, about the details of how these visualisations are made. We have decided to open source the code we used to generate these images in an IPython notebook, so now you can make neural network inspired images yourself!”, it says on the Google blog.

The results? The internet is now flooding with insane, bizarre photographs, which you can find on Twitter and Facebook under the #DeepDream hashtag.

https://twitter.com/kcimc/status/616524834533736448

https://twitter.com/felipehoffa/status/616379363492294656

https://twitter.com/johnmendonca/status/616526693373644801

Two weeks ago Google blogged about a visualisation tool designed to help the developers understand how neural networks work and what each layer has learned.

In addition to gaining some insight on how these networks carry out classification tasks, they also found that this process also generated some beautiful art.

