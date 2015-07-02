OnePlus 2 coming in three variants, one with 4GB of RAM

The OnePlus 2 might not be one single model like last year, but three different variants. That’s according to a new Geekbench benchmark, showing three new devices from OnePlus: A2001, A2003 and A2005.

The A2001 runs on an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 1.55GHz clock speed, most likely the Snapdragon 810. It also features 3GB of RAM. Nothing more about the device was revealed through the benchmark.

The A2003 appears to be a higher end model, with the same Qualcomm processor and 4GB of RAM. The A2005 might be even more high-end, although the benchmark does not confirm any clock speed or RAM differences between the A2003 and A2005.

We already know the OnePlus 2 will feature a fingerprint sensor, after OnePlus boasted that it would be faster than the Apple’s Touch ID. Perhaps this will be added only to the A2005 model, to get customers to buy the higher priced model.

Higher resolution, more storage options and NFC support might all come with the higher end model as well, although this is unconfirmed. OnePlus has only detailed the processor on the device, the Snapdragon 810, along with USB Type-C charging support.

The OnePlus 2 will launch later this month with the invite system, meaning customers will have to wait in queue to buy the new model. OnePlus had major supply issues last year with the original OnePlus, meaning some customers had to wait for months.