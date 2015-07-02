Xiaomi hit 35 million mobile sales in the first half of 2015

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is continuing its upward trend, announcing 34.7 million mobile sales in the first half of 2015, a 33 per cent increase year-on-year.

It is not near 74 million iPhone sales Apple managed to grab in half that time, but Xiaomi is still centred in Mainland China, just recently branching out to India and Brazil.

This does mean it is unlikely Xiaomi managed to knock Apple off the top spot, considering the 135 million iPhone sales in the first half. More than a quarter of those sales come from China alone, as Apple revealed in the second quarter report.

Xiaomi main aim for the last half of 2015 is growing business in India and Brazil, the two next markets. India is already warming up to Xiaomi, with the launch of the Mi 4i exclusively in the region. We expect Xiaomi will make similar investments in Brazil, considering the 85 per cent Android adoption rate in the country.

The company is not planning to move into the United States this year however, although the new accessory store and Silicon Valley building show it is prepared to move by 2016. Xiaomi has plans to move into some European countries, opening a Mi Store in the UK.

Xiaomi has not disclosed any plans for an IPO, something Alibaba planned well in advance of a move into the US. Rumours claim Xiaomi is still in talks between the NYSE and SEHK, but does not have it as a priority.