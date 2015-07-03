BlackBerry might just be releasing an android smartphone

Evan Blass, who is a famed Twitter leaker has shared an image of a handset that was codenamed ‘Venice.’ He claims that this is the very first BlackBerry Android smartphone from the company.

Of course we cannot see the full phone in the image.

So where did we get a clue about BlackBerry?

We saw the signature BlackBerry physical keyboard alongside to what appears to be an onscreen keyboard. This begs the question whether or BlackBerry has lost the plot by including two keyboards on a smartphone? Or are they slowly transitioning towards a physical keyboard-less smartphone?

We don’t know yet.

It was last year when we saw BlackBerry fully embracing the Android platform. But they did mention that they will stay fully committed to the BlackBerry 10 operating system because it provides security and productivity benefits that are unmatched, which is true.

On a side note, we noticed that the BlackBerry 10 operating system was able to download Android apps from the Amazon App Store. Could this be a clue to what’s coming next?

At the end of the day, one thing is for certain. BlackBerry is not giving the BB10. But there will be devices in the future that will be running Android, but they will be sitting in a different product line that will cater to both the audiences.