Bethesda's Fallout Shelter coming to Android next month

Bethesda Softworks vice president of PR and marketing Pete Hines has confirmed Fallout Shelter’s Android development is coming around nice, with a release date expected next month.

Fallout Shelter has been available on iOS since Bethesda’s E3 2015 conference, with the video game studio launching it later that night. At the event, executive director and producer Todd Howard said an Android version would be coming later in the year.

It is not the first time a multi-platform app launched on iOS first, plenty of developers are sticking with iOS-first development despite Android’s growing numbers worldwide. Since Fallout Shelter has microtransactions in the form of lunchboxes, Bethesda might have banked on iOS customers being more forward when it comes to spending.

That gamble has worked in Bethesda’s favour, with Fallout Shelter topping the ‘grossing’ charts for the first week, meaning it brought in over £1.5 million in daily revenue. It has dropped down to eighth on the grossing chart since, with Clash of Clans, Game of War and Candy Crush Saga retaining the top three spots.

Fallout Shelter is a vault builder with micromanagement systems. You play as the overseer, building vault rooms, assigning vault dwellers to specific jobs and growing out the vault by bringing new wasteland wanderers and children into the vault.

It is a prelude to Fallout 4, coming on November 10th. Fallout 4 will be available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, with plans to port mods made on PC to Xbox One. Bethesda has also confirmed Xbox One customers will receive Fallout 3 (Xbox 360), which is backward compatible with the Xbox One.