France rejected Julian Assange's asylum request

France has rejected Julian Assange’s request for asylum, Reuters reported on Friday.

Julian Assange is the founder of WikiLeaks, an international, non-profit, journalistic organisation that publishes secret information, news leaks, and classified media from anonymous sources.

He became world-famous after “leaking a video of unarmed Iraqis being gunned down by an American helicopter; the Iraq and Afghanistan war logs, which revealed the true human cost of the conflicts; and over 250,000 diplomatic cables, which shone an uncomfortable spotlight on US foreign policy”, Telegraph writes.

For the past three years, he has been living in Ecuador’s embassy in London, where he took refuge to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he’s faced with accusations of alleged sex crimes.

"France has received the letter from Mr. Assange. An in-depth review shows that in view of the legal and material elements of Mr Assange's situation, France cannot grant his request," a statement by President Francois Hollande's office said.

"The situation of Mr. Assange does not present any immediate danger. He is also the target of a European arrest mandate," it noted.

Le Monde daily earlier published an open letter by Assange to Hollande saying his life was in danger.

Ecuador granted Assange asylum in August 2012, but if he leaves the building at any point, Britain will deport him to Sweden. He has been inside the embassy ever since.

Assange has not been charged with any crime, but there is an arrest warrant relating to the 2010 allegations. In May this year Sweden's Supreme Court rejected Mr Assange's attempt to lift the warrant.