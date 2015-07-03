Google Glass successor spotted in FCC filing

Google Glass was removed from the public eye in December last year, but Nest Labs might be finishing up the successor to the Explorer Edition, with a recent trip to the Federal Communications Commission for approval.

The filing is rather bleak, with Google asking the FCC to withhold the attachments from disclosure indefinitely. The wording, labelling and features match a wearable headset though, and we doubt Google has anything else in the wearable market apart from Google Glass.

Most of the wireless connectivity we would expect from Google Glass is inside, including Bluetooth 4.0 low-energy and dual-band WiFi 802.11ac. No LTE is surprising, although it is possible Google will add this in another FCC filing closer to the release.

Internals, design and software are all still undisclosed, and we doubt Google or Nest will reveal anything until it is near completion. The original Google Glass Explorer Edition was burned for coming too soon, leaving hundreds of buyers disappointed.

Nest Labs might make Google Glass revolve around the home, by allowing it to become a hub for all ‘Works With Nest’ devices. This would give it a purpose outside of just having augmented reality applications, but it might not be a strong enough feature to warrant paying a large amount.

Google chairman Eric Schmidt did say Google Glass was not dead, and is still as important as the self-driving car project. This new FCC filing shows it is at least alive, but we still only have whispers of release date and price.

