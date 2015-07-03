Nexus 6 gets a major UK price cut

Google has decided to significantly reduce the price of its Nexus 6 models in the UK. The devices are now available on Google Store for as low as £304.

The 32GB model of the Motorola-made handset comes in at that price, while the 64GB version is down to £379. The devices' initial price was £479 and £549 respectively.

The Nexus 6 has been given temporary price cuts through various channels before, but it is yet to be confirmed whether the latest reduction is time-limited, Digital Spy writes in a report.

The Nexus 6 device is a 159.26 x 82.98 x 10.06 mm Android phone. It has a 6-inch AMOLED display with the resolution of 1440 x 2560. It packs a 2.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 quad core processor, and 3GB of RAM.

The battery is 3220 mA/h, and it's said that it has 24 hours of talk time, and 330 hours of stand-by time.

It comes in two variants, the 32GB and the 64GB.

It was first released in October 2014, but this April, Google admitted the interest in the brand has “declined” since the release of the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9.

"Other revenues grew 23 per cent year-over-year to $1.8 billion (£1.15bn), but were down 2 per cent quarter-over-quarter, driven really by year-over-year growth in the Play Store, offset by decline in Nexus, and the currency fluctuations," said Google in a statement back then.

"Year-over-year it hasn't been as strong given the strength of the Nexus 7 last year."