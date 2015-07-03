The next iPhone's battery will last longer

September is getting close, and leaks on the next iPhone have started pouring in. We recently reported how the next device (which will most likely be an iPhone 6S) won't change in terms of its dimensions and materials used. It will still be a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch device (for the 6S and the 6S Plus, respectively), and the chassis will stay untouched, with the same plastic antenna line and the logo at the back.

However, the new device might bring (significantly) faster downloads (emphasis on the *might*) and could last longer on a single charge.

9To5Mac’s Mark Gurman says the new device will have a new 4G (LTE) chip from Qualcomm that promises download speeds up to double that of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. It can go up to 300 Mbps, but it’s only theoretical, as no mobile network in the UK or Europe can deliver speeds that high.

Mobile network providers will have some work to do, that’s for sure.

But not only will the chip bring faster speeds, but it should also be more efficient, meaning battery life should be improved when browsing on 4G. It is also said the chip could be somewhat smaller, making more room for a larger battery. And on top of all that, the iOS 9 is said to have some new power-saving features, so you could expect your next iPhone to stay alive for much longer on a single charge.

Gurman hinted of more leaks coming soon – specially detailing the new iPhone's widely rumoured Force Touch display.