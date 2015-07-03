UK businesses risk data loss with BYOD policies

By allowing you to bring your own, unprotected mobile devices to work (BYOD), UK businesses risk losing data, a new research suggests.

Forty per cent of UK businesses have no security or policies in place to prevent unauthorised employees from accessing what they shouldn’t, the research by Arlington Research and Acronis found.

The research, done in May, also says there are no policies to prevent sharing sensitive company information using personal phones and devices like iPads, Android devices and other.

Forty per cent of respondents also admitted to having no policy in place to specify how employees should use their own personal devices in work.

One in five UK employees admit to losing a personal device, which had sensitive company data on it, research suggests.

The number of people using their personal devices for work is not negligible – 60 per cent of the UK population are using their personal devices for work. This highlights a “staggering gap in data protection and lack of control by UK businesses – especially for the rising population of mobile workers,” Acronis says in a press release.

“It also confirms how the average UK employee can easily access sensitive company and customer information, using it for their own benefit.”

The study also discovered 40 per cent of businesses have an opportunity to better train their employees to understand the risks involved in mobile privacy and protection. To help protect against data loss due to mobile device use, Acronis has created five top tips for UK businesses to consider: