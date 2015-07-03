Windows 10 customers may receive upgrade later than July 29

Microsoft will not be able to ship Windows 10 to everyone on July 29th, confirming that the new update will be a scaled launch. The software giant will continue to monitor the popularity of Windows 10 and any system-wide issues, before pushing another batch to customers.

Windows Insider users will be the first to receive the new update on July 29th. These insiders already run the latest version of Windows 10 beta, but insiders who do not own a genuine copy of Windows 7, 8 or 8.1 will be forced to download a separate version of Windows 10 that auto-updates to the latest patch.

Following on from that, any customer on Windows 7, 8 or 8.1 that registered for the upgrade will receive it, albeit a little later. Microsoft has not made it clear how long the gap will be between insider and registered availability, it might vary depending on region.

Non-registered accounts will be last on the list. Again, Microsoft has not made the dates clear, which means we do not know how long some customers may have to wait for an upgrade key.

OEM partners are already receiving code for the latest Windows 10 system update, but will have to wait until the last week before being able to upgrade devices. OEM devices running Windows 8 and 8.1 will have an automatic feature allowing them to upgrade to Windows 10 for free.

Microsoft is planning to get as many customers as possible to upgrade for free over the next year. The total amount of desktop owners running Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 amounts to over 70 per cent, meaning Microsoft could capture a massive amount with this free deal.

The problem is getting these Windows 7 customers away from their older operating system. Windows 8 and 8.1 was not enough to win most of the Windows 7 customers over, even with Microsoft’s cheap £20 deal at the launch of Windows 8.